Collision Repair Education Foundation 2019 Grant, Scholarship Applications Open

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) 2019 grant and scholarship application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall.

CREF and its industry supporters offer more than $200,000 in grants and scholarships annually, as part of their mission to promote collision repair education and create quality candidates for entry level job opportunities.

This year’s deadline to apply is February 14, 2019, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May.

For more information and to apply, visit collisioneducationfoundation.org.

