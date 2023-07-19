 Congratulations To July Crossword Puzzle Winners

Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Congratulations To July Crossword Puzzle Winners

It was a great week to play, apparently. Everyone else might have been on vacation (or just afraid of the challenge!).

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This was either one of the hardest crossword puzzles ever created (take THAT, New York Times!) or everyone was on vacation last week. We’ve never had this happen, but everybody who completed the challenge became a winner. Enjoy a treat on us!

Nothing random about this list of winners, but the results are the same – you’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Our winners are:

• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Benjamin Lane, Calvert Career and Technical Center, Prince Frederick, MD
• Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA
• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University Searcy Campus, Searcy, AR
• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Jackson, TN

To win they took clues like these…

…and turned them into a puzzle like this. Your design may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, July 23, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Enter the Guess The Tool contest now!

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

