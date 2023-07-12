 Congratulations To July 'Guess The Car' Winners

Congratulations To July ‘Guess The Car’ Winners

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don't miss your chance at the next amazing set of prizes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Winners of the July Guess The Car MindGames contest ate up the clue and the competition. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

This month’s puzzle was the Supra. A hearty and satisfying answer from nearly everyone who entered. Rah rah to the winners – unfortunately, of course, there can be only 10 of you. For the others, it’s no Soup for you!

Toyota Supra (Soup + RA)

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical Institute, Winter Haven, FL
• Carl Smith, Rowen Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, NC
Aaron Hicks, ASU Searcy, Searcy, AR
• Joseph Granteed, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Pennsauken, NJ
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC
• Belinda Anderson, Okeechobee County Schools, Lake Okeechobee, FL
• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, Lawrenceburg, IN

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Up next is our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

