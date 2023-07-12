Congratulations To July ‘Guess The Car’ Winners

Winners of the July Guess The Car MindGames contest ate up the clue and the competition. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

This month’s puzzle was the Supra. A hearty and satisfying answer from nearly everyone who entered. Rah rah to the winners – unfortunately, of course, there can be only 10 of you. For the others, it’s no Soup for you!

Toyota Supra (Soup + RA)

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical Institute, Winter Haven, FL

• Carl Smith, Rowen Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, NC

• Aaron Hicks, ASU Searcy, Searcy, AR

• Joseph Granteed, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT

• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Pennsauken, NJ

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC

• Belinda Anderson, Okeechobee County Schools, Lake Okeechobee, FL

• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, Lawrenceburg, IN

