 Congratulations To June Crossword Puzzle Champs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Congratulations To June Crossword Puzzle Champs

If your name isn't listed, you still have a chance to win by entering our Guess The Car before midnight, June 18, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Short, sweet and to the point here, because we know you have summer things to do. Thanks to everyone who completed this month’s Crossword Puzzle. We appreciate your participation!

Related Articles

Congratulations also to the lucky 10 whose names were randomly drawn – you’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Our winners are:

• Ryan Kearns, Kishwaukee College, Malta, IL
• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
David Moore, Central Carolina Technical College, Sumter, SC
• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center
• Mitchell Gaul, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Mark Konzelman, North Shore Technical Community College, Lacombe, LA
• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Jackson, TN

To win they took clues like these…

The clues…

…and turned them into a puzzle like this. Your design may vary.

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Car before midnight, June 18, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Enter the Guess The Car contest now!

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

April Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Completed Crossword Puzzles added every eligible player to the hopper and 10 lucky entrants were chosen as winners.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

No April fools here - everyone who successfully completed this month's Crossword Puzzle was added to the hopper and 10 lucky entrants were chosen as winners. Thanks to everyone who played and congratulations to everyone who won a $10 McDonald's Gift Card..

Here are the clues...

Our winners are:

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Being More Motivated

Set and reach your goals together.

By Doug Kaufman
March ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don’t mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MindGames – March Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
We Know Your Students Are Great, Let Us Showcase Them!

The next Student of the Month may be sitting in your classroom right now! Nominate your students today!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Did You Solve The March ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Play that funky music, smart boy (and girl). This month’s Guess The Tool may have been a little TOO easy to play.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For March MindGames

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

By Doug Kaufman
‘Guess The Car’ Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Industry Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff