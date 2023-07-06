Congratulations to June Guess The Tool Contestants

Well, since this isn’t technically Winner Wednesday, we’ll call today “Thrown-In Thursday.” We pulled out the contestants who got last week’s contest exactly right (which was most of today’s winner’s list) and threw everyone else in the hopper for a chance to be a winner.

Wheel Weight Remover

Congratulations if 1) you knew the correct answer or 2) you were randomly selected anyway. Here are the 10 lucky winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

• Harold Santamaria, Truman Community College, Chicago, IL

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Robert Morris, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Tech Community College, Stanton, DE

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Bob Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

• Rico Mota, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

• John Stratton, OHM Boces, New Hartford, NY

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. Figure out what vehicle is represented by the picture and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, July 9. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.