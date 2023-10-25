 Congratulations To October Guess The Tool Players

Congratulations To October Guess The Tool Players

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Congratulations to all of the contestants who got last week’s contest exactly right (which was everyone on today’s winner’s list of course and nearly everyone else!) – you were thrown in the hopper together and tumbled for a chance to be a winner.

The correct answer was Flex Head Ratchet.

Flex Head Ratchet

Here’s who fell out. Congratulations to the 10 lucky winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

• Kalyn Young, Jefferson County Vocational School, Bloomingdale, OH
• Nicholas Krain, Minuteman Regional High School, Lexington, MA
• Clark Deptula, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL
• Sandy Martin, Starmount High School, Boonville, NC
• Steve Johnston, Mount Hood Community College, Gresham, OR
Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Oak Hills, PA
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Answer the 5 automotive questions correctly and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 29. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

