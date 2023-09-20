 Congratulations To September Crossword Puzzle Winners -

Congratulations To September Crossword Puzzle Winners

Every completed crossword puzzle was added to the hopper and 10 lucky entrants were chosen as winners.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of the September Crossword Puzzle! You’ve each won a $10 McDonald’s gift card! Our winners this month are:

• Ellie Ahne, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Manuel Morales, Ratteree Career Center, Irving, TX
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Patrick Hall, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA
Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Alyssa Marquardt, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Robbie Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• David Moore, Central Carolina Technical College, Sumter, SC
• Michael Ward , Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

To win they took clues like these…

…and turned them into a puzzle like this. Your design may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, September 24, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Enter the Guess The Tool contest now!

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

