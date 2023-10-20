Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

Continental Battery Systems is partnering with Kubota Tractor Corporation, a manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, to supply batteries for Kubota USA internal combustion powered equipment. By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is further in a position to be a trusted and reliable provider of battery solutions.

Through the partnership, Kubota aims to enhance the overall performance and reliability of its machinery. It will also provide a seamless integration between Kubota equipment and Continental batteries, the companies said.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation,” said John Rauco, senior vice president at Continental Battery Systems. “This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to delivering excellence and innovation. We are confident that our superior battery solutions, combined with Kubota’s cutting-edge machinery, will set new industry standards and provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Continental Battery Systems and Kubota will leverage their individual strengths and expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional products and services, the companies said.