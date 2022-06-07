Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Career
Correct ‘Guess The Tool’ Entries Flood MindGames Mailbox
This week, we were drowning in right answers. MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Call the insurance company – we’ve been inundated with correct entries!
All but two of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented and those who got it wrong still somehow got it alright. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was Flood Light, congratulations: you were all dumped into the water, swirled around a bit, and then strained to reveal our 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Here are those champions:
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Daniel Solorio, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX
• George BIllings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Charlie Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA
• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI
Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Complete it all in one sitting and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 12. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
Oh, and those “rightly wrong” answers? Float valve and Trouble Light. Missed it by THAT much…
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.