Correct ‘Guess The Tool’ Entries Flood MindGames Mailbox

All but two of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented and those who got it wrong still somehow got it alright. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Flood light

For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was Flood Light, congratulations: you were all dumped into the water, swirled around a bit, and then strained to reveal our 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Daniel Solorio, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX

• George BIllings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Charlie Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI