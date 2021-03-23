 S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool -
Products

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

Designed to crimp non-insulated open barrel terminals and access hard-to-reach areas.
on


New from S & G TOOL AID CORP. is the #18610, Open Barrel Crimping Tool for 10-26 AWG Terminals. This tool easily crimps 10-26 AWG non-insulated open barrel terminals in two operations.

The crimper rolls the terminal tabs over the insulation and stripped wire.  The thin profile allows access to hard to reach areas.  There are five wire crimping positions to form a “B” crimp.  The tool is all steel construction with comfortable cushioned grips.

For more information: toolaid.com

