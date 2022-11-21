 Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For November MindGames
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For November MindGames

on

Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

on

Keeping Yourself Engaged Over Break

on

Iron Bars Prove No Match For MindGames Players
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Kooler Kleen Product Overview Video
play

Kooler Kleen Product Overview

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs Video
play

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For November MindGames

It’s not exactly a Thanksgiving feast, but a $10 gift card could be yours if you win!
Advertisement
 

on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners. We’re thankful for your continued participation!

Advertisement

Our winners are:

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• Miles Plitt, Windham Regional Career Center, Brattleboro, VT
• Neal Steinkrauss, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA
• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH
• Brooklyn Pate, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA
• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME
• Taysen Nieman, Gilbert High School, Gilbert, AZ
• Bruce Berger, Camden Country Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Desrea Cook, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Searcy, AR

How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

The clues…

…and got these answers. Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our PopQuiz MindGame before midnight, November 27.

MindGames, a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Career: Meet Jayson White, November’s Student of the Month

Training: Livestream TODAY: Tire Mounting and Balancing

Career: Bonus Pop Quiz Question Proves No Challenge For Players

Career: Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician