 Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For September MindGames
Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For September MindGames

Career

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For September MindGames

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.
on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners.

The clues…

Our winners are:

• Kaitlyn Eichelmann, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Gavin Roseman, MCC Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO
• Glen Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Zach Radke, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Quentin Hoff, Desert Mountain High School, Scottsdale, AZ
• Seth Steinke, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS
• Cory Polsgrove, Paducah ATC, Paducah, KY
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Jackson, TN
• Tanner Seabolt, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

And the solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, September 25.

MindGames, a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

