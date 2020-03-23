Connect with us

Dana Aftermarket To Sponsor 'Horsepower Wars'

 

Dana Incorporated’s aftermarket group will sponsor the popular “Horsepower Wars” television show in 2020.  Spicer and Victor Reinz high-performance products will also be featured on this year’s edition of the competitive car build and racing competition, entitled the “$10K Drag Shootout 3: No Prep Edition.”

“’Horsepower Wars’ is an ideal way to showcase the quality and durability of Spicer and Victor Reinz products,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of Dana’s aftermarket sales, customer service and marketing.  “The contestants in ‘Horsepower Wars,’ as well as the viewers, are true auto enthusiasts who are passionate about their vehicles. This audience will appreciate the value that Spicer and Victor Reinz branded products bring to our customers.”

“Horsepower Wars” will feature Spicer official ring and pinion gears and u-joints, and Dana will supply the official Victor Reinz gaskets for the show.

For the “$10K Drag Shootout 3: No Prep Edition” series, four teams will be given $10,000 to buy a vehicle and modify it.  The teams will have 10 days to build the car, including dyno testing time, and then they will race on a non-prepped racing surface.

More than 10 million viewers have watched “Horsepower Wars” since its launch in 2018.  A multi-platform show, “Horsepower Wars” is available on SpeedVideo, YouTube and Facebook.  It is also featured and promoted by a number of car enthusiast publications and websites.

