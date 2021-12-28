 December 'Guess The Tool' Winners Are Spot On
December 'Guess The Tool' Winners Are Spot On

December MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

B'laster Names December 2021 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

December 'Guess The Car' Winners Announced
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

Career

December ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Are Spot On

You don’t have to beg for treats, just enter the MindGames contest each week. Now: announcing the Guess the Tool winners!
Doggone it, the players in this week’ MindGames contest did Fido there weren’t many of them.

Okay, let’s just sit…stay… and I’ll fetch the winning names.

It’s a Spot Welder. Who’s a good boy?!

Congratulations go to:

• George Patchoros, Bronx Community College, The Bronx, NY
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• Ian Howard, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
• Roger Gerkhardt, Putnum Northern Westchester BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Closing out our year of puzzles is our usually challenging PopQuiz. This month, it’s all about TV and movie stars and their cars. Do you know who drove what when? The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 2. These and all winners will receive a gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

