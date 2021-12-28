December ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Are Spot On

Doggone it, the players in this week’ MindGames contest did Fido there weren’t many of them.

Click Here to Read More

Closing out our year of puzzles is our usually challenging PopQuiz. This month, it’s all about TV and movie stars and their cars. Do you know who drove what when? The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 2. These and all winners will receive a gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.