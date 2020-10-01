DENSO Spark Plugs Power Racer Matt Smith To Victory

Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Matt Smith rocketed to his latest victory Sunday at the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. The Sept. 25-27 contest marks the three-time world champion’s first win at Gainesville Raceway out of 25 wins in NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series finals.

Sharing the spotlight with this father, Rickie Smith, who captured the Wally in the E3 Pro Mod Spark Plugs series, sweetened his success, said Matt. “The Gatornationals is a race I’ve wanted to win for a very long time, and it’s even more awesome to celebrate with my personal hero, my dad.” With four race weekends left in the 2020 Mello Yello series, Matt now holds the No. 1 ranking in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class with a total of 348 points. “My focus for St. Louis is keeping my lead,” he said. Teams return to the Mello Yello circuit this weekend to compete in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals in the greater St. Louis region. The entire Matt Smith Racing team – made up of husband-and-wife Matt and Angie Smith and Scotty Pollacheck – is sponsored by DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp.

Matt Smith Racing is poised to dominate Pro Stock Motorcycle racing throughout the Oct. 2-4 event. Following Matt in the top spot is Pollacheck, ranked No. 2 with 327 points overall. Angie, who continues to move up in the top 10, finished Gainesville at No. 7 with 198 points. All ride on DENSO’s premium Iridium spark plugs. Cool weather forecast for the St. Louis area bodes well for faster speeds on the track, positioning Angie to make history as the first woman in Pro Stock Motorcycle racing to break the 200-mph barrier. “St. Louis has a good track surface so we can throw everything at it and expect it to hold the power,” said Angie. “My goals are simple: Go 200 mph, be the first woman to do it, and put my name in the DENSO 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club!” If Angie succeeds, she will not only join her teammates in the 200-mph pantheon, but make Matt Smith Racing the only team with all its racers in the coveted club.

