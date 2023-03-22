 Did You Solve The March 'Guess The Tool' Puzzle?

Did You Solve The March ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Play that funky music, smart boy (and girl). This month's Guess The Tool may have been a little TOO easy to play.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

And speaking of March, John Philip Sousa would have been proud of this month’s featured performers.

The vast majority of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented – those who got it wrong hit some VERY sour notes!

Band Saw

For those who DID determine that the correct answer from the clue provided was a Band Saw, congratulations: you are all in the orchestra – but only a randomly selected 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card get to play a solo.

Here are those virtuosos:

• Larry Martin, Princeton ISD Career & Tech Center, Princeton, TX
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Roger Gerkhardt, Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, Amawalk, NY
• Gervin Gonzalez, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Ella Fray, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
• Davy Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Dublin, VA
• Caleb Aiken, Southwest Tech, Fennimore, WI
• Logan Baum, Dunmore High School, Dunmore, PA
• Ron Balis, Portage County Career Center, Uniontown, OH

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. This week there’s an extra question – get all six right and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, March 26. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

