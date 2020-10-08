Dorman Announces More Than 230 New Products

This month Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX pre-pressed axles, with two new parts ( https://www.dormanproducts.com/p-131625-926-141.aspx and https://www.dormanproducts.com/p-131625-926-141.aspx ) for nearly 700,000 Toyota and Lexus SUVs. Dorman says these exclusive solutions take the hassle out of repairing worn wheel bearings, eliminating the need to press out bearings and reassemble components. They are specifically designed to make work faster and more predictable for service technicians.

Click Here to Read More

Dorman also is releasing more new diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heaters for popular diesel trucks. These OE FIX replacements feature internal design enhancements that help prevent fluid intrusion on the heater element, a common failure mode on factory equipment. The newest solutions (https://www.dormanproducts.com/p-131624-904-393.aspx and https://www.dormanproducts.com/p-131603-904-394.aspx) each fit nearly half a million Ford Super Duty and General Motors pickups.

Dorman is releasing more than 60 other exclusive solutions this month, including:

· An OE FIX HVAC heater hose connector that upgrades the factory plastic part to durable stainless steel and fits more than 15 million various General Motors and Ford vehicles from 1982 to 2014.

· An exclusive transmission oil cooler hose assembly for 2.6 million Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.