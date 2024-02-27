 Dorman Releases New Chassis Parts, Heater Hoses

New products include a body mount bolt kit for GM pickups and suspension control arms for various vehicle makes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dorman Products, Inc. has unveiled over 200 new motor vehicle and heavy-duty truck repair solutions this February, catering to automotive and heavy-duty parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, the company said. The latest releases encompass a range of repair solutions, including components like chassis parts and heater hoses, as well as park assist cameras and transmission coolers.

Eric Luftig, senior vice president at Dorman Products, emphasized the significance of the company’s extensive product range in serving the needs of its growing North American customer base. He highlighted Dorman’s commitment to anticipating and meeting future demands in addition to addressing current requirements.

February’s featured products include:

  • An aftermarket body mount bolt kit with coverage for millions of aging GM pickups, featuring all the hardware needed to re-secure the truck bed;
  • An aftermarke transmission cooler for select popular Ford vehicles;
  • Suspension control arms engineered to match the fit, function and performance of the original equipment arms on a combined total of 2.5 million Mercedes, Mazda and Hyundai vehicles;
  • Four new Dayton Parts trailer air tank reservoirs designed to hold the onboard air supply for HD trailer brake and valve operations. The new tanks add to a growing number of new and upgraded products available under the Dayton Parts brand;
  • Eight new park assist cameras offering coverage for a combined 6.5 million late-model vehicles from Toyota, Honda, Subaru and other manufacturers. The cameras feature the latest electronic technology for reliability and hassle-free installations, Dorman said;
  • Two new space- and cost-saving fastener assortments designed and manufactured specifically for Dorman retailers. These peg wall assortments are loaded with end-users’ most popular threaded, brass and body fasteners, Dorman said.

These new offerings complement Dorman’s existing catalog of 122,000 SKUs, catering to a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said.

