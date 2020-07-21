Connect with us

Dorman Introduces More Than 200 New Products

Expanded product lineup includes aftermarket steering shafts and nitrogen suspension compressors.
Dorman Products has announced the release of more than 200 new automotive repair products, giving professional installers and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.

Dorman’s featured releases this month include steering shafts that fit more than 10 million Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac trucks and SUVs (425-130,425-131 and 425-132). Like all Dorman’s steering shafts, these safety-critical components undergo testing to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. These new parts bring Dorman’s total number of steering shafts to more than 100, and Dorman’s total coverage to more than 125 million vehicles in operation in the United States and Canada.

Dorman also is releasing two new OE FIX air suspension compressors that fit more than 1.6 million Ram trucks. The original compressor on certain nitrogen-filled suspension systems sometimes fails from moisture intrusion and/or when the plastic piston wears, and until now there was no aftermarket replacement. Dorman’s exclusive OE FIX compressor (949-356) features an aluminum piston, improved seals and upgraded thermal classification – all features not currently offered by the original equipment manufacturer. Dorman also delivers an even more rugged replacement, with a version for the same vehicles that features a vented cast aluminum housing to help prevent damage to the compressor in extreme road conditions (949-356XD). These new solutions extend Dorman’s comprehensive line of active suspension solutions, including air compressors, shocks, struts and delete kits.

Dorman says it also is continuing to roll out new windshield wiper motor and linkage assemblies for millions of popular vehicles. This month there are six new, exclusive, labor-saving wiper assemblies available, each offering peace of mind, by replacing both the motor and transmission at once and not waiting for the related component to eventually fail as well. And, because they’re 100-percent newly manufactured, not remanufactured, there’s no core charge. These new releases bring Dorman’s total to eight complete assemblies that fit nearly 18 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

