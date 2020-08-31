Dorman Releases Second Volume Of OE FIX Guide

Dorman Products, Inc. is different from many aftermarket auto parts manufacturers. While some companies merely duplicate original equipment designs, Dorman’s engineers seek to find better ways to serve repair professionals and vehicle owners. These innovative products are called OE FIX — Dorman repair solutions you can’t get from the original equipment manufacturer, said the company.
To help auto care shops learn about all these OE FIX solutions meant to save time and effort while increasing customer satisfaction, Dorman has released its second OE FIX Guide, a 24-page print publication showcasing dozens of Dorman’s most innovative new products. The guide is already being distributed to tens of thousands of garages across North America, and shops who haven’t received a print copy can order one for free right now.
“These OE FIX parts are the clearest evidence that Dorman is committed to giving people greater freedom to fix their vehicles right the first time, by offering aftermarket solutions that feature improved designs, and offer time and cost savings,” said Jeff Darby, senior VP of sales and marketing. “These products provide ideal solutions for service techs and DIYers. Our product designers and engineers truly go the extra mile, finding creative ways to serve common needs, because we are passionate about solving repair problems.”
Dorman’s first OE FIX Guide won best publication in the transportation category at the 2019 Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute. This second edition features an entirely new design that goes into even more depth, offering behind-the-scenes stories and technical details to fully explain each innovation.
Dorman has more than 1,000 OE FIX solutions in its catalog, and they all fall into at least one of the following categories:
- Improved designs, which are meant to reduce known failure points in the factory designs, or increase serviceability for more convenient maintenance in the future.
- Time savers, which are meant to speed up the removal, repair, installation or setup process, reducing labor time and helping installers turn service bays faster.
- Cost savers, which are meant to eliminate unnecessary costs normally associated with getting replacements from the original manufacturer, such as needing to buy an entire assembly just to fix a failed component.
Highlighted products in OE FIX Guide Vol. 2 include:
- Upgraded, new-build ABS control modules produced at Dorman’s electronics facility in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.
- Time-saving flexible stainless steel fuel lines that make fuel line repairs far easier and faster than traditional rigid replacement lines.
- A redesigned nitrogen suspension compressor for select Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles and a patented VVT solenoid for a wide range of General Motors vehicles, each of which feature improved internal components to help prevent future failures.
To learn more about all Dorman’s OE FIX solutions, and request your own OE FIX Guide, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX. You can also make sure you never miss a new OE FIX by signing up for Dorman’s monthly newsletters at DormanProducts.com/signup.