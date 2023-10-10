Down On One Knee To Explain MindGames Answer

Okay, we’ll admit that some of the MindGames puzzles are difficult. Some are confusing. And some are just downright mean. Count the most recent “Guess The Car” contest in the last group.

When our internal team of puzzlers got together to create the latest puzzle, we were certain it was a cute image with pretty simple answer. Boy, were we wrong – and, unfortunately, so were most of you. The vast majority of the entrants were so close they were totally wrong. Yes, the picture showed two knees, but only one of them was actually yawning. Plus, there’s no such car as a Nissyawn… What WE showed was a Knee Yawn. The Dodge NEON, to be exact.

One Knee Yawn (AKA one Neon)

And while we do have to give comedy points to the entrant that suggested it was a “Chevy talking to a Ford” (import fan – or Hemi driver – perhaps?), those points don’t actually count in the overall drawing. Instead, we threw all of the CORRECT entries into the hopper and pulled out these names. Congratulations – you’ve won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

• Owyn Edwards, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• Brendan Dingle, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, MA

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ

• Kent Berklund, Alaska Vocational Technical Educational Center, Seward, AK

• Brendan Duncan, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Orion Hovey, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, MA

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

