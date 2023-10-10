 Down On One Knee To Explain MindGames Answer

We get it - this one might have seemed tough, but when you really think about it there can be only one right answer.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Okay, we’ll admit that some of the MindGames puzzles are difficult. Some are confusing. And some are just downright mean. Count the most recent “Guess The Car” contest in the last group.

When our internal team of puzzlers got together to create the latest puzzle, we were certain it was a cute image with pretty simple answer. Boy, were we wrong – and, unfortunately, so were most of you. The vast majority of the entrants were so close they were totally wrong. Yes, the picture showed two knees, but only one of them was actually yawning. Plus, there’s no such car as a Nissyawn… What WE showed was a Knee Yawn. The Dodge NEON, to be exact.

One Knee Yawn (AKA one Neon)

And while we do have to give comedy points to the entrant that suggested it was a “Chevy talking to a Ford” (import fan – or Hemi driver – perhaps?), those points don’t actually count in the overall drawing. Instead, we threw all of the CORRECT entries into the hopper and pulled out these names. Congratulations – you’ve won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA
Owyn Edwards, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
Brendan Dingle, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, MA
Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
Kent Berklund, Alaska Vocational Technical Educational Center, Seward, AK
• Brendan Duncan, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Orion Hovey, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, MA

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Not a winner this week? Look for more adventure by playing our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, October 15, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.


