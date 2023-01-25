 Dual Compound-Turbo 6.6L LBZ Duramax Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Dual Compound-Turbo 6.6L LBZ Duramax Engine

This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 houses a hefty 6.6L LBZ Duramax engine. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder, By Evan Laux

Related Articles

Resto-mods are some of the coolest builds out there, and there’s no shortage of guys that will skip a beat in completely decking out an old model car or truck. Whether it be for pure nostalgia or aesthetic, they often turn out beautifully and transform the original into something unbelievable. Such is the case of David Pilgrim’s 1954 Chevrolet 3100 that we got to check out at PRI last year.

Pilgrim’s father first bought the truck new the year it entered production as a work and drove it for around 20 years before passing it on to his son. It then saw use hauling for the Harley-Davidson dealership Pilgrim started and aided in his work in the Texas oil fields. By the late 80s the Chevy entered storage for a few decades while Pilgrim began to focus on other aspects of life. Racing had always been a family passion though, and he knew he’d be saving it for later.

Later, David and his wife Debbie began looking into drag racing after attending an NHRA event; that eventually led to the pair entering the Bonneville Salt Flats scene. Following a few turbocharged motorcycles builds and a C5 Corvette that hit a best record of 246.148 mph, he got the idea for the 3100.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

You May Also Like

Diesel

2,200 Horsepower 6.4L “Shredder” Series Cummins Engine

Check out this 2,200 horsepower machine!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Mike Dalton bought his first truck nearly 18 years ago, back in 2004. At that time, his primary reason for going with a 24-valve Ram was simply to save some money on fuel; if you can believe it, Dalton remembers paying $0.99 for a gallon of diesel.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
2,000 Horsepower Single-turbo 6.7l Cummins Engine

This particular engine was built by LinCo Diesel Performance for owner Daniel Hargrove. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Shop owner Karry Latropoulos’ turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins is pretty awesome! Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke-Swapped R35 GT-R

Check out this insane 6.0L Powerstroke-powered GT-R!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
5.9L Cummins-Swapped Chevy C10

Underneath this hood is a 5.9L Cummins engine that makes around 800 horsepower. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Diesel Turbocharging Basics

There’s a reason diesels typically utilize compound turbo setups instead of twin turbochargers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine

Featuring a triple-turbo setup and Wagler’s DX460 platform, this engine belts out around 3,200 horsepower. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Twin-Turbo LB7 Duramax Engine

This twin-turbocharged LB7 Duramax was built by Wagler Competition. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff