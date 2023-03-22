 eMobility Success Hinges on Six Essentials

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

eMobility Success Hinges on Six Essentials

Findings in a recent study from EY and Eurelectric show there are six keys to mainstream EV adoption.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

As booming EV sales strain the value chain, success in the eMobility sector will hinge on six essentials for mainstream EV adoption, according to findings in a recent study from EY and Eurelectric.

Related Articles

The study includes insights drawn from industry leaders across the ecosystem, including automotive, utilities, fleet management, city planning and charging infrastructure.

Globally, EV sales doubled in 2021 and jumped 55% in 2022 to account for 13% of all vehicles sold. If this trend is to continue, the eMobility ecosystem must collaborate around “Six essentials for mainstream EV adoption,” the companies say.

The six essentials are:

  • Resilient supply chains and vital raw materials;
  • Clean and green power production;
  • Accessible charging infrastructure;
  • The integration of EVs with smart grid technology;
  • Digital platforms and mobile applications to optimize EV charging; and
  • Finding and training the next-generation workforce.

The study highlights that in 2022, EV sales in China reached 27% of total vehicles sold; in Europe, they made up just over 20%; and in the US, EV sales increased to more than 7% of all vehicles sold. But are conditions right for EVs to take off in the mass market? The study underscores the need for a collaborative and coordinated response from eMobility ecosystem players in pursuit of decarbonization goals, with utilities, in particular, playing a pivotal role.

“Despite economic headwinds and rising energy costs, EV sales are resilient and are continuing to accelerate,” says Serge Colle, EY global energy & resources industry market leader. “Globally, we have reached 13% adoption, but if EVs are to enter the mainstream, significant collaboration across the entire value chain is critical. The EY/Eurelectric study identifies six essentials that will make or break the future of eMobility. Failure to get these right could result in missed net-zero targets, unresolved air quality issues, wasted investments, and an extended eMobility transition period.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced its latest set of actions which it says is aimed at creating a convenient, reliable and made-in-America electric vehicle (EV) charging network. These steps will help the United States meet the president’s goal to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers and that EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Andrew Markel
EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

Safety precautions take on a whole new meaning with hybrid or battery electric vehicles.

By Bud Center

Other Posts

Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Diagnostics

Sooner or later, someone might ask if you can work on a Tesla.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacement

The process of replacing the hub unit on a Tesla is the same as many cars and light trucks.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Model S Suspension

For any electric vehicle, the alignment not only protects the tires it helps to increase the range.

By Andrew Markel