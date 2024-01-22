 EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EV Bizz

EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EnviroSpark will initially install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast.

By Nadine Battah

Courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by Christian Hinton

Georgia-based EnviroSpark recently signed a deal with Philadelphia-based multifamily housing provider Scully Company to roll out EV chargers to properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. Initially, EnviroSpark will install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast, future Scully Company properties will feature EnviroSpark Level 2 EV charging stations.

Scully Company locations that will offer EnviroSpark chargers include:

  • The Wynnewood – Wynnewood, Pennsylvania;
  • Terrain on the Parkway – Allentown, Pennsylvania;
  • Noble Plaza – Scully Company headquarters – Jenkintown, Pennsylvania;
  • Dekalb Apartments – East Norriton, Pennsylvania;
  • St. Andrews – Pompano Beach, Florida;
  • Crystal Palms – Boca Raton, Florida;
  • Hunters Chase Apartments – Marlton, New Jersey.

“At Scully Company, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life of our residents and staying at the forefront of innovation in multifamily living,” Jessica Scully, president of Scully Company said. “This partnership addresses the evolving needs of our residents and underscores our commitment to creating communities that embrace forward-thinking technology and environmental stewardship.”

