ESCO Launches New Lightweight Pro Series Air/Hydraulic Pump

Designed for a range of uses from automotive up to heavy-duty applications, the ESCO Pro Series 1/2-Gallon Air/Hydraulic Pump (Model 10518) is built for the field, shop and mobile service fleets.

Manufactured with a lightweight aluminum air motor, the new Pro Series 1/2-Gallon Pump has the service professional in mind, capable of delivering 10,000 PSI of operating pressure with only 80 PSI of air pressure. Special features of this new product include a built-in exhaust muffler that promotes safety, offering noise-reduced operation and a robust foot pedal that makes for easy, hands-free application. ESCO’s new air-hydraulic pumps are designed for use with a variety of tire service tools including rams, cylinders, presses, bead breakers and jacks.

The Pro Series 1/2-Gallon Pump is designed with a high-grade internal air motor for easier and affordable maintenance or repairs, while corrosive-resistant plastic components increase the overall life of the air motor and hydraulic pump. Manufactured with high-quality parts, the Pro Series Pump is built to last from a rugged steel reservoir exterior to the internal components.