EV Bizz

EV Charging Network IONNA Begins Operations in North America

IONNA is a joint venture between BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities and is now officially commencing operations. IONNA is a joint venture of seven of the world’s foremost automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

The group has also appointed Seth Cutler to CEO of IONNA, which aims to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

Cutler brings a wealth of experience in electric mobility and charging to shape the joint venture. In his role as senior vice president of technical operations at EV Connect, Cutler expanded the network of charging station manufacturers. Most recently serving as the president and COO, he started several initiatives to transform the company from a “start-up” to a “scale-up” phase. Before joining EV Connect, Cutler took the lead in engineering, orchestrating the development and implementation of a high-powered charging network as chief engineer in the early phase of Electrify America. He started his career at General Electric (GE), where his versatile roles included that of general manager of EV infrastructure. In this capacity, he focused on the development, manufacturing and deployment of charging stations, contributing significantly to GE’s footprint in the electric mobility sector.

“I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed automakers in shaping the future of electric mobility. Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption” said Cutler.

IONNA’s charging network will be accessible to all electric vehicles with NACS or CCS connectors and aims to provide a seamless, vehicle-integrated, best-in-class charging experience. This will be realized by providing various amenities, such as restrooms, food service and retail operations nearby or within the same complex, digital integration and appealing locations. Customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible to even further focus on customer comfort and charging ease. The network’s functions and services will facilitate integration with participating automakers’ in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management and additional features.

IONNA’s charging stations are intended to be powered by renewable energy, and backed by the automakers in the joint venture. IONNA targets to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America. The joint venture anticipates opening its first charging stations in the United States in 2024, with plans for expansion into Canada at a later stage. Each site will feature multiple high-powered chargers to facilitate long-distance journeys, aligning with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers.

