Everyone Guessed The Right Tool - Winners Were Randomly Selected

Career

Everyone Guessed The Tool – Winners Randomly Picked

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles. Not every game is as simple as this week's, but they're all fun.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bench Grinder

Congratulations to, well, everyone this week, because you all got the answer right in the Guess The Tool MindGames puzzle. We’re all celebrating here at Game Central.

Of course, just because every answer was right doesn’t mean every player is a winner. As you know, winners are randomly selected from all correct answers so you actually had a harder time winning this week than when the puzzle is a little more challenging. So…sorry and congratulations at the same time?

The correct answer, of course, is a Bench Grinder.

Our randomly selected winners will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Kaleb Mendez, Lee High School, San Antonio, TX
• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
• David Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Dublin, VA
• Alicia Rodriguez, John Marshall High School, Cleveland, OH
• James Winkles, INSPIRE Academy, Lafayette, AL
• Paul Petretee, Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA
• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
• Sean Jones, Maine West High School, Des Plains, IL
• Veronica Wells, Claudia Taylor Johnson High School, San Antonio, TX
• Joseph Granteed, Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Get 5 answers correct and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 29th. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

