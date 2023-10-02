 EVgo, Honda Partner on Public Fast Charging

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

EVgo, Honda Partner on Public Fast Charging

EVgo charging credit of up to $750 will be available for drivers of upcoming Honda and Acura EV models.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

EVgo Inc. announced a new collaboration with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. that is designed to provide a range of new benefits for Honda and Acura EV drivers, including charging credit, technology integration into the HondaLink and Acura EV apps, and access to EVgo’s nationwide network and its roaming partners, the companies say. Drivers of qualifying Honda and Acura EV models will be eligible to receive up to $750* in charging credit to use at EVgo chargers around the country.

Related Articles

Honda says its newest EV models are slated for release in North America in early 2024, and drivers will be able to plug in at more than 900 public fast charging locations across EVgo’s nationwide network. Drivers can take advantage of EVgo stations offering up to 350kW fast chargers to power up quickly on the go, and access even more fast charging and Level 2 stations through EVgo’s roaming partners.

Through the partnership, by leveraging EVgo Inside™, EVgo’s APIs will be integrated directly into the HondaLink and Acura EV apps, enabling drivers of both brands to register for or link to an existing EVgo account, locate nearby EVgo charging stations, check real-time charger availability, and initiate a charging session within one app.

“Access to convenient and reliable fast charging is key to accelerating the mass adoption of electric transportation,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “We’re thrilled to welcome drivers of Honda and Acura EV models to the EVgo network with a streamlined customer experience through EVgo Inside.”

For more information about the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

*Charging credit amount varies by EV model and trim level. Three charging credit packages are available. See Honda for more details.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Flash, a provider of end-to-end cloud-based parking, reservations and EV charging platforms, announced a strategic partnership with Qmerit, an installer of home and commercial EV chargers and other electrification technologies, to close the gap in EV charging infrastructure in urban markets. Combining Flash's platform and Qmerit's installation and maintenance network, the partnership will bring digitally integrated Level 2 and DC Fast charging systems to Flash's network of parking venues including hotels, mixed-use developments, offices retail and more. Collectively, this partnership will materially broaden charger availability and reliability throughout the U.S.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Chevron, Trafigura, Papé Group Close Investment in OneH2

The investment will help accelerate the development of mid-scale hydrogen generators and fuel distribution solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AISIN Spotlights Electrification Tech at Detroit Auto Show

AISIN’s expanded booth will include a mini EV demo car, connected solutions, eAxle and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Honda Ridgeline Caliper Replacement

The parking brake and hydraulics are where you’ll find any service issues.

By Andrew Markel
Blink Charging Announces ‘World EV Day’ Charity Initiative

The company will donate profits from its UK chargers, emphasizing the positive effect EV adoption can have on air quality.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton said its newly formed Mobility Group will help meet the evolving needs of both its ICE and EV customers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian

With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff