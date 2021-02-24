Video
Career

February ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Announced

 

on

Winner Wednesday entries rose to new heights with guesses for this week’s MindGames contest.
We lift our glasses to the randomly selected winners of February’s MindGames contest – they rose about the competition and cut out the nonsense by correctly guessing the right answer in our Guess the Tool contest.

Click Here to Read More
Guess the Tool: Scissor Lift.

The correct answer was a scissor lift and nearly 90% percent of our entrants got it right. Congratulations to those who were ALSO randomly selected to win a McDonald’s Gift Card

• Brian Bachmeier, Columbia River School, Vancouver, WA

• James Meeghan, Blue Mountain High School, Blue Mountain, MS

• Roy Doucette, Rindge Tech, Cambridge, MA

• Jake Csincsar, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Jennifer Mohr, Charlotte Technical College, Port Charlotte, FL

• Tommy Andrews, Havelock High, Havelock, NC

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, San Angelo, TX

• Isaac Barkmann, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Thomas Boyarsky, James T. Hutchison High School, Fairbanks, AK

Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz, this week focusing on fuel delivery issues, fuel pressure, spark plugs and oil pressure. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 28. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Connect