February ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Announced

We lift our glasses to the randomly selected winners of February’s MindGames contest – they rose about the competition and cut out the nonsense by correctly guessing the right answer in our Guess the Tool contest.

Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz , this week focusing on fuel delivery issues, fuel pressure, spark plugs and oil pressure. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 28. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

The correct answer was a scissor lift and nearly 90% percent of our entrants got it right. Congratulations to those who were ALSO randomly selected to win a McDonald’s Gift Card

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.