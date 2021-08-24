 Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

on

Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians

on

NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum

on

2021 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year Named
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors? Video
play

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
Regenerative Braking Service

Undercar: Regenerative Braking Service
Spring Replacement and Engineering

Undercar: Spring Replacement and Engineering
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

 

on

Federated Auto Parts has partnered with Elitek Vehicle Services to provide mobile on-site diagnostic services for Federated Car Care Center customers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are excited to add Elitek’s services to the list of innovative and money-saving benefits that are available to participating Federated Car Care centers,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated. “Scan tools and diagnostic equipment can be expensive items for shops to own, subscribe to and manage. Elitek provides Federated Car Care Centers with an OEM remote diagnostic solution that uses OEM tooling.

“By working with Elitek to provide a wide array of their repair solutions, Federated can help its Car Care Center customers manage their costs, while improving efficiency and productivity in the shop.”

Elitek will provide Federated Car Care Centers with mobile onsite vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile re-flashing, programming and diagnostics using OEM diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces. Repair solutions to be provided include airbag, theft/vandalism repair, electronics, electrical and wiring, and full mechanical services. Additionally, using the same OEM diagnostic and ADAS related suite, Elitek will provide full ADAS-related calibrations with confirmation test drives and documentation plus OEM remote diagnostics, programming, and scanning. 

Advertisement

For more information, visit https://elitekauto.com/.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: AsTech Supports Industry Position On Multi-Brand Scan Tools

News: Women In Auto Care Launch New Community Engagement Platform

News: Madison International Speedway Joins ‘Save Our Racecars’

News: KYB Explores The Arctic

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician