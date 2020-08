The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence ( ASE ) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Navistar 12-Volt, No-Idle Unit .”

This webinar will focus on the Navistar 12-volt, no-idle unit with guest speaker Ramon Perez, bilingual technical training consultant for Navistar, describing component identification, operation, some basic diagnosis and more.

