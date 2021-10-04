 ASE Webinar: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis
News

ASE Webinar: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis.”

In this webinar, Matt Rieger with Stellantis will provide an overview of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Topics include:

  • Discuss the various modes of operation
  • Discuss the unique characteristics of the high voltage management system
  • Identify the customer-facing features
  • Identify the different states of charging
  • Identify the cooling system
  • Discuss the P1/P2 propulsion, powertrain system and all components of the 4xe system
  • Diagnostic tips for motor/generator operation and HV systems

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Click here for more information or to register.

