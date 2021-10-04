ASE Webinar: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis.”

Click Here to Read More

In this webinar, Matt Rieger with Stellantis will provide an overview of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Topics include:

Discuss the various modes of operation

Discuss the unique characteristics of the high voltage management system

Identify the customer-facing features

Identify the different states of charging

Identify the cooling system

Discuss the P1/P2 propulsion, powertrain system and all components of the 4xe system

Diagnostic tips for motor/generator operation and HV systems

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.