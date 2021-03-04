Video
Career

Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program

Now in its seventh year, program has 12 scholarships for students for the 2021-2022 school year.
 

on

Garage Gurus, the training and support platform from Tenneco’s DRiV division, will award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. Applications are now available on the Garage Gurus website for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. All materials must be submitted by April 30, 2021; winners will be announced on or about June 1, 2021.

Click Here to Read More
In addition to the application, students also are required to submit two letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” (Applicants must be legal residents of the United States, in the United States on a valid student visa, or possess resident alien status.  All applications and related materials will be reviewed and winners selected by Garage Gurus’ team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.

“The service technician is one of the most important people in the automotive aftermarket, and it’s no secret that attracting qualified individuals to these positions has been a challenge all throughout the industry,” said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. “We are committed to addressing the skills gap and technician shortages through our full slate of onsite, online and on-demand training classes and through this scholarship program, now in its seventh year. We hope to be able to inspire and assist those seeking a career in automotive repair.” 

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

