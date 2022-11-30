Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Giving Thanks For November PopQuiz Entrants
If you answered all of the PopQuiz questions correctly AND your name is listed below, congratulations – you’re a winner!
If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation. If your name is listed below, double congratulations!
MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Congratulations to:
• Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA
• James Parsons, The John Dickinson School, Wilmington, DE
• Tom Dane, Sunrise Mountain High, Las Vegas, NV
• Mike Alder Advanced Training Institute, Paradise, NV
• Shane Crolick, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
• Danny Varona, Miami Dade College, Miami, FL
• Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a bonus November Guess the Car. Can you guess the TYPE of car (not brand or model) indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 4, 2022
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.