 GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus

GreenPower's latest Mega Beast promises an extended range, catering to diverse school district needs nationwide.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton

Related Articles

GreenPower Motor Company unveiled the Mega Beast, the newest version of its all-electric Type D school bus that provides double the range with the same functionality as GreenPower’s Beast all-electric school bus that is deployed in school bus fleets across the country, the company said.

GreenPower added the Mega Beast is a 40-foot Type D all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus that delivers a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge via a 387 kWh battery pack. The Mega Beast can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include air ride suspension and ABS disc brakes.

Unveiled at the National Association of Pupil Transportation’s (NAPT) Conference and Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio, the Mega Beast is designed to provide the answer for longer-range routes and other desired uses by a school district, GreenPower said. The extended range created by the larger battery pack is an ideal solution for many rural school districts with longer routes, school districts with less chance for mid-day opportunity charging, school districts that face extreme weather conditions and schools that also use the all-electric bus for extra-curricular activities.

The Mega Beast joins GreenPower’s award-winning lineup of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses including the Type D Beast and the award-winning Type A Nano Beast, the company said. It will be manufactured in the U.S. at GreenPower’s facilities in both California and South Charleston, West Virginia beginning in 2024.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

bp Boosts EV Charging Network

Deal marks first time Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers will be purchased for deployment on an independent EV charging network.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Today bp announced a deal in which bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, will acquire ultra-fast charging hardware units from Tesla for $100 million. The investment will facilitate the expansion of the bp pulse public network across the US, while also enabling support for EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots. The introduction of Tesla’s chargers to the bp pulse network is the first time the hardware will be purchased for an independent EV charging network.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
WiTricity Taps Denis Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

His addition to the executive team comes as the company ramps up product manufacturing on a global scale.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Through the partnership, Stellantis aims to access essential materials crucial for electrification and energy transition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Legacy EV Wins Inaugural MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge 

The company was named as the winner at the Aftermarket Technology Conference on October 10, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: EV Sales Growth Lags Behind Available Inventory

A Cloud Theroy study dives into EV market trends, Tesla’s dominance and the challenges facing automakers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Continental Battery Systems to Be Battery Supplier for Kubota

By aligning with Kubota, Continental said its battery systems business is solidified as a trusted battery provider.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EdgeEnergy Appoints New CEO

Shaun Shuler is the new CEO of the EV charging infrastructure solutions company.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Now Producing Next-Level BEVs

Production will begin for trucks with R and S cabs with 400 or 450 kW of engine power.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower, 333 lb.-ft. of torque and a 300-mile range.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff