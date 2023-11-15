GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus

GreenPower Motor Company unveiled the Mega Beast, the newest version of its all-electric Type D school bus that provides double the range with the same functionality as GreenPower’s Beast all-electric school bus that is deployed in school bus fleets across the country, the company said.

GreenPower added the Mega Beast is a 40-foot Type D all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus that delivers a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge via a 387 kWh battery pack. The Mega Beast can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include air ride suspension and ABS disc brakes.

Unveiled at the National Association of Pupil Transportation’s (NAPT) Conference and Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio, the Mega Beast is designed to provide the answer for longer-range routes and other desired uses by a school district, GreenPower said. The extended range created by the larger battery pack is an ideal solution for many rural school districts with longer routes, school districts with less chance for mid-day opportunity charging, school districts that face extreme weather conditions and schools that also use the all-electric bus for extra-curricular activities.

The Mega Beast joins GreenPower’s award-winning lineup of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses including the Type D Beast and the award-winning Type A Nano Beast, the company said. It will be manufactured in the U.S. at GreenPower’s facilities in both California and South Charleston, West Virginia beginning in 2024.