Automotive: VW Key Programming
Uncategorized
‘Guess The Car’ Egg Hunt Stumps Players
Sometimes the clues are so obvious you can’t tell your rabbits from your eggs.
This month, the “Guess The Car” proved to be extremely challenging – or at least confusing. We had plenty of entries for a Volkswagen Rabbit, but only 6 players realized what we were REALLY going for.
More than half the entries guessed the Rabbit, with other selections for the Koenigsegg, Pantera (?), Jeep (??) and one wildly creative and almost spot-on Plymouth Fury. Still, the right answer was the VW Touareg.
Here are the 6 who answered correctly:
• Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community. College, Stanton, DE
• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
Not a winner this week? Don’t worry – you can still try your hand at our challenging Pop Quiz. If you can correctly answer five multiple choice or True/False questions, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 1, 2022.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.