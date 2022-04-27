 'Guess The Car' Egg Hunt Stumps Players -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Uncategorized

on

'Guess The Car' Egg Hunt Stumps Players

on

IMR Inc. Publishes Top Challenges For Shops, Techs

on

Installing Spark Plugs: Avoiding A Misfire

on

Collision Repair Education Foundation Hosts Denver Event
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

B'laster Names April 2022 'Instructor of the Year' Finalist Video

B'laster Names April 2022 'Instructor of the Year' Finalist

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video) Video
play

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary

Automotive: Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Condition-Based Oil Calculations: BMW, VW and Mercedes

Automotive: Condition-Based Oil Calculations: BMW, VW and Mercedes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Uncategorized

‘Guess The Car’ Egg Hunt Stumps Players

Advertisement
 

on

Sometimes the clues are so obvious you can’t tell your rabbits from your eggs.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This month, the “Guess The Car” proved to be extremely challenging – or at least confusing. We had plenty of entries for a Volkswagen Rabbit, but only 6 players realized what we were REALLY going for.

The real clue isn’t the rabbit, but the egg he tore. Touareg, get it?

More than half the entries guessed the Rabbit, with other selections for the Koenigsegg, Pantera (?), Jeep (??) and one wildly creative and almost spot-on Plymouth Fury. Still, the right answer was the VW Touareg.

Here are the 6 who answered correctly:

Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community. College, Stanton, DE
Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC
William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

Advertisement

Not a winner this week? Don’t worry – you can still try your hand at our challenging Pop Quiz. If you can correctly answer five multiple choice or True/False questions, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 1, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Career: Auto Tech Students Gear Up For NFADA Competition

Automotive: Ignition System: MIL On, Ignition Coil DTCs Set

Automotive: Environmentally Conscious Automotive Service

Featured: Delphi Announces 2015 Dream Shop Sweepstakes, Student Grants

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician