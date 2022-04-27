‘Guess The Car’ Egg Hunt Stumps Players

Sometimes the clues are so obvious you can’t tell your rabbits from your eggs.

This month, the “Guess The Car” proved to be extremely challenging – or at least confusing. We had plenty of entries for a Volkswagen Rabbit, but only 6 players realized what we were REALLY going for.

The real clue isn’t the rabbit, but the egg he tore. Touareg, get it?

More than half the entries guessed the Rabbit, with other selections for the Koenigsegg, Pantera (?), Jeep (??) and one wildly creative and almost spot-on Plymouth Fury. Still, the right answer was the VW Touareg.

Here are the 6 who answered correctly:

• Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community. College, Stanton, DE

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC