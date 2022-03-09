Guess The Car Entrants Travel The Arizona Highways

This month’s Guess the Car contest seemed simple enough but offered multiple challenges – both geographically and historically. We had a lot of entrants and many of them recognized that we were looking for a particular city. We thought the star was clear identification that the correct answer was the (Hyundai) Tucson.

Tucson is on the right in the image. Surprisingly, an even larger number of guesses were for the Phoenix, a Pontiac compact that had a seven year lifespan between 1977 and 1984. That was a very deep-track guess, since most of our players weren’t even born when that car died. Tucson on the left; Phoenix on the right. Still, we congratulate our winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card, randomly selected from the right answers: • Joshua Castillo, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA

• James Hatch, ALA Ironwood, Queens Creek, AZ

• Hunter Strosnider, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

• Andrew Berthold, Ralston High School, Ralston, NE

• Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Norwood, NC

• Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL

• Colin Davenport, The Hanover Center for Trades and Technology, Mechanicsville, VA

• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

• Henry O’Neill, Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Alex Johnson, Perry High School, Perry, OH

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete it in one sitting, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 13, 2022. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

