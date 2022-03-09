 Guess The Car Entrants Travel The Arizona Highways
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Guess The Car Entrants Travel The Arizona Highways

on

TV Legend John Gardner Says 'Tune In To T2U'

on

MindGames - February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

on

Data Proves Batman's Car Chases Are Best
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?

Checking Your Fuel (Video) Video
play

Checking Your Fuel (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

News: Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship
CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Guess The Car Entrants Travel The Arizona Highways

Congratulations to all the correct entries – keep playing if your name isn’t listed below.
Advertisement
 

on

This month’s Guess the Car contest seemed simple enough but offered multiple challenges – both geographically and historically. We had a lot of entrants and many of them recognized that we were looking for a particular city. We thought the star was clear identification that the correct answer was the (Hyundai) Tucson.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Tucson is on the right in the image.

Surprisingly, an even larger number of guesses were for the Phoenix, a Pontiac compact that had a seven year lifespan between 1977 and 1984. That was a very deep-track guess, since most of our players weren’t even born when that car died.

Tucson on the left; Phoenix on the right.

Still, we congratulate our winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card, randomly selected from the right answers:

Joshua Castillo, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA
James Hatch, ALA Ironwood, Queens Creek, AZ
Hunter Strosnider, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
Andrew Berthold, Ralston High School, Ralston, NE
Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Norwood, NC
Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL
Colin Davenport, The Hanover Center for Trades and Technology, Mechanicsville, VA
Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA
Henry O’Neill, Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI
Alex Johnson, Perry High School, Perry, OH

Advertisement

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete it in one sitting, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 13, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Meet Ethan Galentine, February’s Student of the Month!

Career: B’laster Names February 2022 ‘Instructor of the Year’ Candidate

Career: Winner Wednesday – February Crossword Champs Revealed

Training: School Of The Year’s Jack Stow Commits to T2U

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician