 'Guess The Car' Pioneers Survive; Not Everyone Wins -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

‘Guess The Car’ Pioneers Survive; Not Everyone Wins

By making the right selections (and having a little bit of luck), MindGames winners finished the harrowing journey.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Travelers on this month’s journey weren’t all successful in their quest for prizes, but at least you didn’t have to worry about missing oxen, snakes or dysentery. All you had to do is be randomly selected form all who successfully made the journey.

Related Articles

Some of the pioneers might have gotten lost on the trail or had trouble fording the river, but for those who know their traveling conveyances, you were all thrown into the Conestoga and bounced around until 10 hearty souls were left. This month’s correct answer was the Wagoneer.

Wagon + Ear = (Jeep) Wagoneer

Here are the lucky settlers who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Dustin Quintana, South Meck High School Auto Tech, Charlotte, NC
• MIke Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
Michael Craig, Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper, AL
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Pennsauken, NJ
• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Not a winner this week? Look for more adventure by playing our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Don’t worry about frostbite or typhoid! Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, August 13, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Staying Comfortable

Ergonomics can play a big role in your on-the-job comfort and overall health.

Avatar
By Thomas Dayton

Let’s face it: We all spend a LOT of time at work. Based on a 40-hour schedule, a little over one-third of our waking hours is spent behind the counter each week. In reality, many counter professionals and managers regularly exceed that 40-hour figure, covering missed shifts, performing opening/closing duties and the various “after-hours” commitments that arise here and there. In our “off-hours,” we try to recharge and relax in preparation for the next workday.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Did You Handle The Pressure of May’s Guess The Tool?

It was practically spelled out for you, but hey, some months are easier than others.

By Doug Kaufman
Livestream TODAY: Fasteners and Fittings

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing experts for a 45 minute livestream on May 18 at 1:00 PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MindGames: April Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Don’t worry – school may be out soon for summer but MindGames puzzles will continue – so will your chance for prizes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MindGames Winners Get A Charge From Answering Right

Did you guess correctly?

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Catalytic Converter Theft Update

Converters are still being stolen at record rates.

By Andrew Markel
Read The April Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Managing Your Time

Here are 5 tips to help manage your time, to effectively accomplish the goals you’ve set.

By Nadine Battah
Congratulations to April ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners

New MindGames puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff