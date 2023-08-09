‘Guess The Car’ Pioneers Survive; Not Everyone Wins

Travelers on this month’s journey weren’t all successful in their quest for prizes, but at least you didn’t have to worry about missing oxen, snakes or dysentery. All you had to do is be randomly selected form all who successfully made the journey.

Some of the pioneers might have gotten lost on the trail or had trouble fording the river, but for those who know their traveling conveyances, you were all thrown into the Conestoga and bounced around until 10 hearty souls were left. This month’s correct answer was the Wagoneer.

Wagon + Ear = (Jeep) Wagoneer

Here are the lucky settlers who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Dustin Quintana, South Meck High School Auto Tech, Charlotte, NC

• MIke Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• Michael Craig, Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper, AL

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT

• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Pennsauken, NJ

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia

