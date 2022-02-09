Guess The Car Winners Head to La-La Land

The rock band Journey sang about the City of the Angels and it’s true that for much of the world. including our friend Tess here, that Los Angeles is a destination city.

The winning answer was Tesla but other incorrect (though potentially correct in the Multiverse) suggestions were the Walker Model LA, the Ford Escort, the Pathfinder and the aforementioned Journey. For those entries, we give you a crisp salute. For the correct entrants, you were thrown into the hopper for a randomly selected chance at a prize. Tess + L.A. = Tesla Winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are: • Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Liam VanSandt, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ

• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, North Richland Hills, TX

• Andrew Hiles, Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SD

• Rony Fuentes, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Nick Meuller, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, SD

• Sherri Johnson, Owens Community College, Perrysville, OH

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete it in one sitting, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, February 13, 2022. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

