Guess The Tool Puzzle Keeps Busting Brackets
New puzzles are designed to help keep students engaged and have a chance to win some prizes.
We aren’t TRYING to fool you, though you may not always agree. Sometimes, the clue just leads you down the wrong path.
Just as last month’s Guess The Tool clue had people getting distracted by what was IN the image, and losing sight of what the image REPRESENTS, it happened again in September. This month, it’s not a ball peen hammer (or any variation of that term) – it’s a Bead Breaker.
The following entries were randomly drawn out of all the right answers – you’re the 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Here are those champions:
• Dawn Rosario, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Edwin Perez, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
• Eddie Jagorin, Metropolitan Community College Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO
• Jarrod Grimes, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Jenilise Lozada, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
Special congratulations to instructor Rob Ellis at Bristol Tech – you and your class saw through the illusion. Unfortunately, chance selected the winners, as always!
