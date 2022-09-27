 Guess The Tool Puzzle Keeps Busting Brackets
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Guess The Tool Puzzle Keeps Busting Brackets

on

Summit Racing Special Edition Digital Edition Out Now!

on

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For September MindGames

on

Meet Chloe Limburg, September's 2022 Student of the Month!
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications (VIDEO) Video
play

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications (VIDEO)

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Trims and Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Trims and Filters (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
7 Brake Myths Busted

Undercar: 7 Brake Myths Busted
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Guess The Tool Puzzle Keeps Busting Brackets

New puzzles are designed to help keep students engaged and have a chance to win some prizes.
Advertisement
 

on

We aren’t TRYING to fool you, though you may not always agree. Sometimes, the clue just leads you down the wrong path.

Advertisement

Just as last month’s Guess The Tool clue had people getting distracted by what was IN the image, and losing sight of what the image REPRESENTS, it happened again in September. This month, it’s not a ball peen hammer (or any variation of that term) – it’s a Bead Breaker.

Those little round things are beads getting broken with, you guessed it, a bead breaker.

Continued thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

The following entries were randomly drawn out of all the right answers – you’re the 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Dawn Rosario, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Edwin Perez, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
• Eddie Jagorin, Metropolitan Community College Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO
• Jarrod Grimes, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Jenilise Lozada, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT

Advertisement

Special congratulations to instructor Rob Ellis at Bristol Tech – you and your class saw through the illusion. Unfortunately, chance selected the winners, as always!

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our PopQuiz contest. Answer all five questions correctly and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 2. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Thanks to Akron’s own Ken-Tool for this image of a REAL bead breaker.
Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Career: ‘Guess The Tool’ MindGame An Eye Opener For Some

Career: TechForce Launches Campaign Promoting Skilled Trade Careers

Career: MindGames – August Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Training: Brake Shims Course Available on T2U

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician