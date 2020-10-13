Connect with us

Hendrick And Childress To Develop Common Chevrolet Engine

 

From Engine Builder.

Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing have confirmed that the two teams will combine forces to establish one common Chevrolet engine specification. In doing so, Chevrolet joins manufacturers Ford and Toyota in streamlining engine building to one supplier.

“Following the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing will formalize a joint venture focused on engine R&D and the establishment of a common Chevrolet engine specification,” the organizations announced in a joint statement. “While our two championship-winning organizations will collaborate on research and development, our respective engine shop operations will continue to function independently as they currently do. We look forward to working together to fully leverage the knowledge and intellectual property of our two successful programs to advance Chevrolet’s engine for NASCAR.”

Both Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing (via ECR Engines) have developed powerful engine programs over the years. Engines produced by the two have earned a combined 39 NASCAR national series championships, including 20 at the Cup Series level. Additionally, Chevrolet race cars fielded by the two organizations have won a combined 369 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying events.

For more information, visit nascar.com.

