How To Answer General Job Interview Questions

Springtime means career fairs and job interviews are underway. Here are some general assessment questions managers will likely ask you, and how to answer them. It’s important to be honest and open with your answers.

Tell me about yourself?

An employer wants to know that a new employee has a strong work ethic.

They want someone who has strong attention to detail, which is critical when working on vehicles.

They are looking for someone who gets along well with others and won’t create drama in the shop.

It is possible that you may be working in a team with other techs, or alone. For that reason, they want someone who is flexible enough to work well in both situations.

Be sure to highlight any education you have that is relevant to working at that particular shop.

Employers like to hear a bit about who you are. A description of your hobbies and what you like to do away from work is good to share.

What are your greatest strengths?

Share any strengths you have that you feel will pertain to working at that shop in particular

How are you at problem solving? Employers want someone who can think through problems for themselves and come up with logical solutions.

The importance of electrical knowledge and diagnostics skills today cannot be overstated. Virtually all employers in the transportation industry are looking for these skills in employees.

What are your weaknesses?

Don’t be afraid to share something that is a shortcoming for you that you are working on. The reality is that we all have areas that need improvement. Be humble, look at yourself objectively and honestly and you will find something to share.

Always follow up with a positive statement after explaining the weakness or area of improvement you are working on. Here is an example: “One thing I find myself struggling with is understanding the theory of how automatic transmissions work. But I am in the process of taking a free online class now on transmission theory to help with that.”



Why are you applying for this position?

Do you have a passion for working as a technician? For doing something creative that is hands-on? If you do, share it in the interview, and talk about where that passion comes from.

Why are you applying at this particular company?

Complement the manager if there is something that impresses you about the company

Mention why you want to work in that particular town or city. Hiring managers are looking for employees who have a good reason to stay in the area.

Why do you want to work for this brand? (Dealerships only)

Passion for the brand is important and hiring managers at dealerships like to see that.

If you have a passion for a particular brand at that dealership, explain why you feel that way.

