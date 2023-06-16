Hyundai All-Electric IONIQ 6 Wins Media Award

The Midwest Automotive Media Association has named Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 6 Favorite Plug-In Vehicle.

The association honored Hyundai at its Spring Rally event in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“The IONIQ 6 continues to impress with its appealing exterior and interior design features,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We appreciate the recognition by MAMA in helping educate new and current consumers on EV technologies and the Hyundai IONIQ 6 voted as a favorite among competitors.”

The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) evaluated more than 100 vehicles. The IONIQ 6 stood out for its eye-catching design, intuitive connectivity features and interior spaciousness.

“This year’s rally marked the second year of MAMA’s Favorites awards,” said Robert Duffer, MAMA president. “Members chose winners among 90 vehicles across seven categories including favorite Family Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Plug-In, Off-Roader, Performance, Pick-up Truck and Affordable. As MAMA’s Favorite Plug-In, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 never stood still at the drive event and impressed media with its technology and design.”