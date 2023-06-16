 Hyundai All-Electric IONIQ 6 Wins Media Award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Hyundai All-Electric IONIQ 6 Wins Media Award

The Midwest Automotive Media Association evaluated more than 100 vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Midwest Automotive Media Association has named Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 6 Favorite Plug-In Vehicle.

Related Articles

The association honored Hyundai at its Spring Rally event in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“The IONIQ 6 continues to impress with its appealing exterior and interior design features,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We appreciate the recognition by MAMA in helping educate new and current consumers on EV technologies and the Hyundai IONIQ 6 voted as a favorite among competitors.”

The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) evaluated more than 100 vehicles. The IONIQ 6 stood out for its eye-catching design, intuitive connectivity features and interior spaciousness.

“This year’s rally marked the second year of MAMA’s Favorites awards,” said Robert Duffer, MAMA president. “Members chose winners among 90 vehicles across seven categories including favorite Family Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Plug-In, Off-Roader, Performance, Pick-up Truck and Affordable. As MAMA’s Favorite Plug-In, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 never stood still at the drive event and impressed media with its technology and design.”

You May Also Like

Automotive

Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

Here’s a real-world scenario: A customer brings their EV into your shop for service, and it’s been there for quite a while because the parts are on backorder. After a few weeks, you get in the vehicle to move it out of your way, and the ignition won’t turn on. It’s acting like the battery is dead, so what do you do now?

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AAM to Supply e-Beam Axles for Future Stellantis EV

The future program will feature both front and rear e-Beam axles that include AAM’s integrated 3-in-1 e-Drive technology.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM, Samsung SDI to invest $3B in U.S. EV battery manufacturing

The companies say they plan to jointly operate the new facility, which will go live in 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Debuts First Ev-Specific Tire

The initial sizes for the Turanza EV tire include fitments for Tesla Model 3, S, X & Y, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Albemarle, Ford Form Strategic EV Production Agreement

Albemarle will supply more than 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for future Ford EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota EV Charging Projects to Address Access, Affordability

The first “Empact” vision projects will be announced later this year, Toyota says.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

The report shows both the U.S. and Canada saw a rise in repairable claims frequency in the first quarter of 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff