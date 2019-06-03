Icahn Automotive Adds Avondale UTI Campus To 2026 Technician Recruitment Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Icahn Automotive Group LLC announced the addition of Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Avondale, Ariz. campus to its Race to 2026 initiative.

The initiative encourages more men and women to pursue viable careers in the skilled trades by partnering with technical training schools and offering scholarships, tuition reimbursement, creating apprenticeship and internship programs, job placement and continuing education opportunities.

Icahn Automotive, Pep Boys and AAMCO leaders and technicians, and UTI administrators, instructors and students came together in Avondale to unveil classrooms updated with designs that incorporate images of the well-known service brands. The renovated areas include new furniture and equipment and feature inspiring messages and wall graphics such as “Find the tools you need,” “Find your own path” and “Find out how far you can go.”

To celebrate the partnerships, Jeramy Yeagley, an automotive technology student who is anticipated to graduate from UTI in February 2020, was presented with a $2,500 scholarship from Icahn Automotive.

“We’re passionate about offering more students the resources to forge a strong start in the automotive industry and showing them how rewarding a career in the skilled trades can be,” said Brian Kane, Icahn Automotive president of service. “Partnerships with education organizations are essential to reach enough young people at a critical point in their decision-making process and continue to shift the perception of the automotive service technician.”

Icahn Automotive offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths. The company also offers a scholarship program that in June will award 12 scholarships to full- or part-time students enrolled in an automotive technician degree and/or certification program at a high school, college or trade school.