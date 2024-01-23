 Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Iveco selected BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group's lithium-ion batteries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Iveco Group announced the selection of BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group’s lithium-ion batteries.

Related Articles

This decision is part of Iveco Group’s circular economy strategy which follows the 4R Framework – Repair, Refurbish, Repurpose and Recycling – to increase the lifetime of the batteries while decreasing their overall environmental impact and ensure compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility policy, which holds producers responsible for the entire life cycle of the products they introduce on the market, from their design until end-of-life, the company said.

BASF, which has recently inaugurated Europe’s first co-located center of battery material production and battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany, will organize and manage the entire recycling process for the lithium-ion batteries used on Iveco Group electric vans, buses and trucks.

The agreement includes the collection, packaging, transport and recycling of batteries, in various European countries including, among others, France, Germany and UK, according to Iveco Group. After collection, BASF will mechanically process the batteries to black mass, from which critical raw materials – such as nickel, cobalt, lithium – can be extracted and recovered for use in the manufacturing of new batteries. “BASF will establish the full battery recycling value chain in Europe to locally provide recycled metals with a low carbon footprint for the battery industry,” Iveco Group said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

China’s BYD Overtakes Tesla in EV Sales in Final Months of 2023

Both BYD and Tesla reported record sales of EVs in the last three months of 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

According to multiple media reports, Chinese EV automaker BYD displaced Tesla in the final quarter of 2023 as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Chinese automaker published its December 2023 sales report on Jan. 2 saying it sold 190,754 EVs in December, taking its total for the last three months of the year to a record 526,409 vehicles, 60% higher than the same period in 2022.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Fourth Power Raises $19M to Scale Thermal Battery Technology

The investment will initiate the construction of a 1 MWh-e prototype facility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant

The new EV-dedicated plant will be the hub for Hyundai’s EV mobility production.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square

The ‘2024’ numerals were towed into Times Square by an all-new 2024 Kia EV9.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By David Sickels
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat says it is poised for success in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff