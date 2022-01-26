 January MindGames Winners Show Their Strengths
January MindGames Winners Show Their Strengths

Career

January MindGames Winners Show Their Strengths

The right answer is sometimes right there in front of you – MindGames can be tricky!
on

Drum. Break (Brake). Puller. Yep, sometimes it is just that simple.

What do you do when all of clues to solve the puzzle are right there in front of you? Well, you solve the puzzle, of course.

Click Here to Read More
Okay, sometimes you miss an important clue or you think too literally (I’m looking at you, “pulley” entrants) but for most of our contestants, the answer was obvious. Drum brake puller.

However, though most got it right, only a randomly selected 10 can win the prize. Here are our lucky puzzlers.

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Tom Welk, Auiburn Career Center, Concord, OH
• Benjamin Podzunas, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Jacob Alliton, Middleburg High School, Middleburg, FL
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Career Center, Sicklerville, NJ
• Chris Luciano, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
• RIchie Del Puerto, Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, Everett, WA
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA
• Jack Prosise, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, SD

Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. It’s all about belts and hoses this month. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 30. These and all windners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:, , ,
