July Guess The Tool Contestants Find Successssssss

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

One of the most common fears is Ophidiopohbia – the fear of snakes. Well, this month’s Guess the Tool contest is nothing to be afraid of.

Serpentine Belt Tensioning Tool

Congratulations if you knew the right answer – a Serpentine Belt Tensioning Tool – because you and other correct entries were thrown into the hopper for a chance to be randomly selected. Here are the 10 lucky winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

• Dan Fuller, Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
• Kirk Woolwine, Xtreme North Georgia Auto, Rossville, GA
• David Mobley, Alief Center For Advanced Careers, Houston, TX
• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC
Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• John Lindstron, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• James Winkles, Inspire Academy, Lafayette, LA
Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High, Lake Okeechobee, FL
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester Boces, Rye Brook, NY

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Answer all five questions correct and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 6. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

