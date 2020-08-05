July ‘Pop Quiz’ Prize Winners Named

Congratulations to the lucky winners whose entries in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Pop Quiz” contest for the week of July 27-August 2, 2020 were randomly selected.

You’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

The quiz theme this month was Brake Fluid.

Winners are:

• Gary Wilfong, Frederick College CTC, Frederick, MD;

• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL;

• Pete De Soto, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL;

• Bob Johnson, Monogalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV;

• Sarah Couch, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX;

• John Stratton, Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES, New Hartford, NY;

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN;

• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School – NF Woods Campus, Mooresville, NC;

• Thomas Mulligan, Northhampton High School, Machipongo, VA; and

• Michael Shephard, Union County Vocational-Technical Schools, Scotch Plains, NJ.

Now playing: Guess the Car! Can you guess the model car indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight August 9, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.