July Pop Quiz Proves Students Are Ready To Return

School may be starting again soon and based on the Pop Quiz results, students and teachers are ready to crush it!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Well, maybe not READY to return, but our contest entries last week proved that you’re PREPARED to come back to school. By a wide margin, most entries were entirely correct with only a few missing a single question on the Pop Quiz. Congratulations on keeping your brains engaged this summer!

Here are the winners who were randomly selected from all correct entries.

Bryan Peck, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Tim Tosser, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
Bob Wilson, Macomb College, Warren, MI
• John Primpas, Minuteman Tech, Lexington, MA
Claude Townsend, Oakland Community College, Auburn Hills, MI
Charles Webb, Osse, Washington, DC
Paul Petretee, Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA
Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Harold Santamaria, Harry S. Truman College, Chicago, IL

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the type of tool or piece of equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, August 6, 2023.

Enter the Next Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.


