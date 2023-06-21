 June 'Guess The Car' Winners Do Very Weld

June ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Do Very Weld

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don't mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This month, our Guess The Car MindGames winners put all the clues together – permanently. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

This month’s puzzle was the Volkswagen Tiguan. No eye protection needed to see who the randomly selected winners are.

Volkswagen Tiguan (Tig + One)

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• John Primpus, Minuteman High School, Lexington, MA
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
Aaron Hicks, ASU Searcy, Searcy, AR
• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career and Technology Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Dennis Theohardis, Upper Cape Regional Technical High School, Bourne, MA
• Robbie Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• Roger Gerkhardt, Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis, IN

Play This Week’s PopQuiz Here!

Up next is our PopQuiz. If you answer five automotive-related questions correctly, you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

